Investors Buy Large Volume of Catalent Put Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,423 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

