Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,557 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $472.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.18 and a 1 year high of $474.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.