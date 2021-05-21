The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.10 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

NYSE:AAP opened at $196.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

