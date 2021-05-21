Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 46,809 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,163.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.