Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $825,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

