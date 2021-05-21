Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 6,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTBC opened at $8.42 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

