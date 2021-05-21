Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.95.

CP stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

