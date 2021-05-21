FIX Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underperform

FIX cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.32.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900 over the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

