Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

