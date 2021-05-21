TD Securities Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $67.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

