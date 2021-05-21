Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.