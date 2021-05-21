Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

