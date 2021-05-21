Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 10,874 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.54% of AMERISAFE worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,488.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock worth $912,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

