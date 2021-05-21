Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autohome by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.