Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $682,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

ITW opened at $232.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

