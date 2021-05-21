ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $626.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.89. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $257.63 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

