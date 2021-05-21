Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 13,300 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.41% of iShares Silver Trust worth $58,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

