Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

M stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

