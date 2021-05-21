Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

