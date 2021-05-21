Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

