ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.63 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,043,000.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

