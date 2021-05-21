Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Get Agiliti alerts:

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.