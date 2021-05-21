Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $30.05 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 514,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.41% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quanterix by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

