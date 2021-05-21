Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $23.75 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.