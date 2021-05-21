The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

