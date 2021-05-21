Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.19% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

