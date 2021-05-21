Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LEVL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.