3,909 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $219.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.57 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

