M&T Bank Corp Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $107.60 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

