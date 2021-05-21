Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

