Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212 in the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

