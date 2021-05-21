Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

