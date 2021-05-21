CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.