Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

