National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNN. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NNN opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

