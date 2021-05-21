Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $21,330,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

