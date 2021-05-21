MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

