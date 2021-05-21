Derek Jantz Sells 20,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $84,374.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

