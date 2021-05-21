Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $202,663.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.