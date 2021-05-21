The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

