American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.