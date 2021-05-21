Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Trading Up 4.4%

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 1,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EENEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.