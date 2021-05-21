Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 2.3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). Approximately 1,530,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,113,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of £15.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.42.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

