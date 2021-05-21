Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59). Approximately 98,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 66,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market cap of £373.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Adrian Chamberlain bought 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

