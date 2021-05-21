Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 5.9%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 14,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

