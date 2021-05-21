Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 5.9%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 14,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.