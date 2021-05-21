M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

