M&T Bank Corp Has $5.85 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.