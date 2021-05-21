M&T Bank Corp Sells 23,504 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

