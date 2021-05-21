Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of -832.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

