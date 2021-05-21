Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 19.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

